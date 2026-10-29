Rivian has raised its annual electric vehicle delivery forecast from 65,000–70,000 to 67,000–70,000 units. This came after the midsize R2 electric crossover became the automaker’s best-selling model by deliveries in the third quarter, InsideEVs reports.

R2 surpasses other Rivian models

Deliveries of the R2 began only a few months ago. In July–September, the model had already surpassed the R1T pickup, the R1S SUV, and Rivian’s electric delivery van in terms of deliveries.

In the third quarter, the company delivered a record 19,751 vehicles. Rivian had previously revised its annual delivery forecast from 62,000 units to a range of 65,000–70,000.

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Management assessment

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe said that the R2 became the company’s best-selling vehicle by volume in the third quarter. According to him, feedback from buyers and the media about the model was exceptional.

InsideEVs calls the R2 a competitor to the Tesla Model Y and a key model for Rivian. Scaringe had previously noted that the R2 launch must be successful. The publication also writes that the electric crossover is expected to help fund the development and production of future R3 and R4 models, as well as the advancement of autonomous driving technologies.

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