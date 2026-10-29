In the United States, Rivian has begun delivering updated EDV 700 electric commercial vans. The model received a higher-capacity lithium iron phosphate battery, as well as a new dual-motor all-wheel-drive version. In its presentation for shareholders for the third quarter of 2026, the company said deliveries of the new variants began in early October, Electrek reports.

129 kWh battery

According to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency certification documents for the 2027 model-year EDV 700, the usable capacity of the new battery is 129 kWh. Rivian had previously listed the current van with a 100 kWh LFP battery. The company said the new variants were designed to expand routes, including in rural areas, while the larger battery provides a 30% increase in range.

The update applies only to the larger EDV 700 version with a cargo volume of 652 cubic feet. The smaller EDV 500 model retains the existing battery and front-wheel drive.

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EPA figures

The EPA documents list unadjusted laboratory range figures. For the current front-wheel-drive EDV 700, it is 261.7 miles. For the new front-wheel-drive version, the figure reaches 355.5 miles, which is 36% higher, while for the dual-motor all-wheel-drive EDV 700 it is 322.25 miles, or 23% higher than the current front-wheel-drive model.

Rivian estimated the range of the current EDV 700 at up to 160 miles. Based on the increase stated by the company, Electrek calculates that the new front-wheel-drive version may have an estimated range of 208 miles, while the all-wheel-drive version may have approximately 195–200 miles. Amazon remains Rivian vans’ main customer, although the companies’ exclusive cooperation period ended in late 2023.

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