In Croatia, a Bugatti Chiron belonging to Bugatti Rimac CEO Mate Rimac was stolen from the company’s building. According to Rimac, he set off in pursuit of the car in a Porsche 911, while police received real-time data on the hypercar’s movements.

As Motor1 reports, the Chiron’s keys were left inside the vehicle. An employee noticed the car quickly leaving the company premises, after which staff found that no one had authorized its departure.

An hour’s head start and telemetry

Rimac notified the police and got behind the wheel of a Porsche 911. At that point, the suspected thief had roughly an hour’s head start and was heading toward Slovenia.

The Chiron’s telemetry system made it possible to track the car’s location, speed, fuel level, and other indicators. Rimac and his colleagues relayed this data to law enforcement through a group chat.

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Car stopped in Austria

The Chiron crossed the border and ended up in Austria. There, the driver stopped to refuel the vehicle by about half a tank and then continued driving. According to Rimac, he did not pay for the fuel.

Austrian police intercepted the Chiron. One of the police officers was a member of the group chat and received constant updates on the car’s location, which helped track it down.

Rimac said he decided not to press charges because he sympathizes with the man who took the car. After the incident, the Chiron had minor damage to its front bumper. Rimac also noted that the company will no longer leave car keys on its premises.

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