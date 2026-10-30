Volkswagen said it will use the China-developed China Electronic Architecture (CEA) in next-generation models for South America and South Africa. The manufacturer is also considering using this technology base in future mass-market vehicles of the Volkswagen, Skoda and Cupra brands in Europe, Motor1 reports.

Technologies from China for other markets

Volkswagen plans to begin integrating technologies developed in China into its South American model range in 2030. This marks a departure from the company’s previous approach, under which Chinese software solutions were intended primarily for the local market.

Volkswagen Group China currently uses CEA in five locally produced all-electric Volkswagen models. The VEGA technology package, presented at the Technology Day event in Hefei, China, combines the Chinese China Main Platform, the CEA electronic architecture, software and driver-assistance systems.

China Main Platform is intended for A-segment electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids. Volkswagen states a range of more than 600 km under the CLTC cycle and energy consumption of around 11 kWh per 100 km in the most efficient version.

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European models and partnership with Xpeng

According to the publication, Chinese software could potentially cover about three quarters of the next-generation Volkswagen, Skoda and Cupra lineup in Europe. The group has not yet made a final decision on this plan.

CEA was developed in partnership with Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Xpeng. Volkswagen says this architecture reduces the number of electronic control units by about 30% compared with older systems, which should reduce complexity and vehicle development costs.

By 2027, Volkswagen intends to extend this architecture in China to plug-in hybrid vehicles and models with internal combustion engines. The company is also targeting Level 4 automated driving by 2029, using the third generation of CEA and its own C7H control chip.

At the same time, according to Manager Magazin, the possible broader use of Chinese software for Volkswagen, Skoda and Cupra could narrow the role of U.S. partner Rivian in the group’s technology plans. Volkswagen has invested $5.8 billion in cooperation with Rivian.

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