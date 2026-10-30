Aston Martin cuts quarterly loss to £77.1m — Motor1

British carmaker Aston Martin recorded a pre-tax loss of £77.1 million in the third quarter of 2026. For the first nine months of the year, the company’s loss amounted to £231.3 million. At the same time, revenue in July–September rose 36% year-on-year to £388.7 million, Motor1 reports.

Over nine months, Aston Martin’s revenue increased by 38% to £1.017 billion. The quarterly pre-tax loss narrowed compared with £111.9 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Deliveries and more expensive models

The company shipped 3,762 vehicles from January to September, 12% more than in the same period last year. About 350 of them were Valhalla coupes assigned to the exclusive Specials division.

The average selling price per vehicle over nine months rose by 25% to £243,000, while in the third quarter it increased by 39% to £247,000. Gross profit for nine months grew by 71% to £358 million, while gross margin increased from 28.3% to 35.2%.

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Almost the entire planned production run of the Valhalla has already been ordered, and deliveries of these cars are expected to continue until the first half of 2027. The company also unveiled an open-top version, the Valhalla Spider. Chief Financial Officer Doug Lafferty said it would cost about 20% more.

Debt and financing costs

Despite increased deliveries, Aston Martin’s net debt at the end of September stood at £1.57 billion, compared with £1.38 billion at the end of 2025. Total debt reached nearly £1.9 billion, while available liquidity stood at £321.6 million.

Adjusted net financing costs for nine months rose to £149 million from £65 million a year earlier. Since Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll led the rescue of Aston Martin about six years ago, the company has accumulated around £2.3 billion in losses after tax.

Electric vehicle postponed

Chief Executive Officer Adrian Hallmark said Aston Martin’s first production electric vehicle would not arrive before 2033 and possibly only in 2035. The company plans to retain V8 and V12 gasoline engines until 2035, using hybrid technology where necessary to meet environmental requirements.

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