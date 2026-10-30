Poland lowers fuel price caps ahead of All Saints’ Day — RMF24

In Poland, over the weekend and on Monday, a liter of A-95 petrol will cost no more than 6.48 zlotys, A-98 petrol up to 7.32 zlotys, and diesel fuel up to 8.15 zlotys. The new maximum prices were announced by the energy minister, RMF24 reports.

New limits at filling stations

Compared with the current restrictions, the maximum price of A-95 petrol will decrease by 3 groszy, from 6.51 to 6.48 zlotys per liter. The cap for A-98 petrol has been lowered from 7.36 to 7.32 zlotys, and for diesel fuel from 8.19 to 8.15 zlotys per liter.

The announcement of maximum prices is part of the third stage of the “Lower Fuel Prices” package, intended to curb rising fuel prices at filling stations. A fine of up to 1 million zlotys is предусмотрен for exceeding the established price.

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How the program works

The mechanism was introduced after part of the law on the tax on excess profits of fuel companies came into force. The president signed the law while also referring it to the Constitutional Tribunal for subsequent review.

The new rules also make it possible to temporarily reduce excise duty and VAT on liquid fuels. The program is planned to be financed by a new tax on fuel companies with excess profits; it is envisaged to operate until the end of the year, and its cost is estimated at about 5 billion zlotys. The first stage of the package was introduced at the end of March, while the second was in effect in August without a reduction in excise duty.

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