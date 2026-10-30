Bentley has completed testing of its first electric vehicle, the Torcal: prototypes of the model covered more than 1 million kilometers in various climate and road conditions. As Motor1 reports, the test program included checks of the electrical architecture, software, vehicle design, and battery pack.

Testing in extreme conditions

The vehicle was tested at temperatures down to minus 36 degrees Fahrenheit in Sweden and in heat exceeding 104 degrees Fahrenheit in the desert. The Torcal also underwent high-altitude tests at Pikes Peak, at an altitude of more than 14,000 feet. Bentley said these tests are intended to confirm that the model is ready for customer use.

Three specialized teams worked on the project in parallel, responsible for the electrical architecture, software integration, and testing. At the physical design validation stage, engineers had more than 90% of the required components and compared real parts with digital CAD models using laser scanning.

Software updates were delivered every six weeks. They were tested in laboratories and on real vehicles before moving on to the next development stages.

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Battery and charging specifications

According to Bentley, the Torcal battery weighs approximately 1,378 pounds and has an energy density of more than 180 Wh/kg. The battery is built on an 800-volt architecture, with a total capacity of 113.3 kWh and a usable capacity of 109 kWh. The SUV itself is estimated to weigh approximately 6,162 pounds.

The manufacturer says maximum DC charging power is 400 kW, while charging from 10% to 80% may take 16 minutes under suitable conditions. To protect the battery, a composite impact shield is provided, while the target fire-resistance rating is two hours without flame propagation or explosion in the event of a thermal incident. During underbody tests, a steel projectile 30 mm in diameter and weighing about 111 grams was fired into the battery enclosure at a speed exceeding 99 miles per hour.

The Torcal First Edition version will have 876 horsepower and 996 pound-feet of torque. The manufacturer also conducted salt spray tests and environmental resistance checks on the battery.

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