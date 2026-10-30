China’s BYD has confirmed that its upcoming flagship electric sedan, the Yangwang Altior, will feature rear-hinged doors that open against the direction of travel. The model’s global debut is planned in the United Arab Emirates. Yangwang General Manager Hu Xiaoqing said the doors will open to nearly 90 degrees. This is BYD’s first model with such a solution, Electrek reports.

Design and dimensions

Hu Xiaoqing also released a teaser of the car’s front end. The image shows a Gemstone matrix grille and headlights with crystal motifs. BYD has not yet disclosed the model’s full technical specifications.

According to the publication, the ultra-luxury sedan may be about 5,500 mm long. Previously published images of the camouflaged vehicle indicate that its shape and dimensions resemble the Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class or Rolls-Royce Phantom.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Presentation in Dubai

The global debut of the Yangwang Altior is expected to take place in the UAE rather than in BYD’s home market of China. The company has not named an official date. At the same time, Electrek, citing CarNewsChina, writes that the presentation may be held in Dubai around November 5.

Yangwang Executive General Manager Zheng Yu said that the sedan will feature unprecedented breakthrough technologies. In one of the released images, the vehicle is charging at a BYD Flash Charge station, which may indicate the use of the Blade Battery 2.0 and five-minute charging technology.

Information about the possible use of solid-state batteries in this model currently remains at the rumor level. BYD Vice President Stella Li previously said that the company’s first vehicle with a solid-state battery will debut in 2027. The Altior’s starting price is also being cited unofficially at around 2 million yuan, or approximately $300,000.

Read us on