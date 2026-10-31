In the city of Horsham in Victoria, Australia, drivers have been left unable to refuel their vehicles with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) after the last local service station offering this fuel type went into external administration. The city, with a population of about 20,000 people, is located approximately 300 kilometres from Melbourne.

As ABC News reports, the nearest LPG pumps are now in Warracknabeal, nearly 60 kilometres from Horsham. Drivers therefore have to travel up to 120 kilometres round trip or switch to more expensive petrol.

Drivers have to travel to other towns

Local resident Barry Nuttall, whose truck can run on both LPG and petrol, said that travelling to Warracknabeal to fill up with gas is not economically worthwhile. Dale Pickering, whose car runs exclusively on LPG, noted that after travel costs, gas would cost him as much as petrol.

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Another driver, Kylie Holliday, said she did not know that LPG sales had stopped in the city and feared that, with a quarter of a tank, she would not be able to reach the next town. She considered asking a friend to accompany her on the road to Stawell in case her vehicle stopped.

Demand for LPG is declining

LPG sales in Victoria fell from 1.9 billion litres in 2011 to 242 million litres in 2025. According to ELGAS, the number of LPG-powered vehicles in Australia declined from about 500,000 in 2013 to 200,000.

Australasian Convenience and Petroleum Marketers Association chief executive Rowan Lee explained that service station owners generally do not replace LPG tanks when they wear out because of falling demand and the high cost of infrastructure. According to him, a solution to the LPG situation in Horsham is unlikely. Mechanic David Gately believes that low-income drivers using older gas-powered cars will be affected most by the situation.

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