Electric motorcycle manufacturer LiveWire, which holds 80% of the U.S. road electric motorcycle segment with motorcycles rated above 50 kW, has reported substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. In its latest financial report, the company attributed this to recurring operating losses, negative cash flows and limited liquidity resources, Engadget reports.

Restructuring committee

To address its financial problems, LiveWire has formed a special restructuring committee. It is to explore options for raising financing, a possible sale, restructuring, strategic partnerships and other alternatives.

The company also withdrew its previous forecast that its operating loss in 2026 would range from $70 million to $80 million. LiveWire's sales increased during the quarter. Harley-Davidson held a 74% stake in LiveWire when it spun off the brand into a separate entity through a merger with a SPAC company in 2022.

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Deliveries of the new series

LiveWire is also bringing the S4 Honcho series to the U.S. market, with a starting price of less than $5,000. The company said it has already delivered the first motorcycles of the S4 Honcho Trail version to the U.S. market. The S4 Honcho Street version is scheduled to be shipped to dealers in October.

According to Mordor Intelligence, global electric motorcycle sales reached a record 10.17 million units in 2025. At the same time, motorcycles with internal combustion engines accounted for nearly 88% of sales in 2024. The North American electric motorcycle market grew by 27% last year.

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