Nissan has unveiled the 2027 model-year Rogue Hybrid in the United States, a hybrid version of its Rogue crossover. The vehicle features the e-Power system, in which the gasoline engine has no direct mechanical connection to the wheels and serves as a generator for the traction battery and electric motors. Ars Technica reports.

The engine serves as a generator

Under the hood, the Rogue Hybrid has a 1.5-liter three-cylinder turbocharged direct-injection engine producing 148 hp (110 kW). It charges a 1.67 kWh lithium-ion traction battery optimized for rapid charging and energy output. Nissan says the engine's thermal efficiency is 42%.

The front electric motor produces 202 hp (150 kW) and 330 Nm of torque, while the rear one delivers 134 hp (100 kW) and 195 Nm. The combined output of the powertrain is limited to 225 hp (168 kW). During deceleration, the electric motors recover energy and return it to the battery.

Nissan noted that the e-Power system has been sold in Japan for 10 years, with the number of vehicles equipped with it exceeding 1.4 million. For the Rogue Hybrid, it was retuned to account for more intense acceleration and larger vehicles on US roads.

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Fuel consumption and trims

The Rogue Hybrid SR version tested by the publication has a claimed fuel consumption of 5.7 L per 100 km in the city, 6.5 L on the highway, and 6.2 L in the combined cycle. Acceleration to 97 km/h takes 6.4 seconds. The crossover also received the e-Pedal one-pedal driving mode, which increases regenerative braking.

At the start of sales, Nissan will offer the Rogue Hybrid in the SR trim with the Tech package for $41,490. In January, the lineup is expected to gain the $35,490 SV version and the $43,490 Platinum. The Tech trim includes a 14.3-inch Android Automotive OS infotainment display; the base system has a 12.3-inch screen. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are available for both versions.

The cargo compartment capacity is 974 L with the rear seats up and 1,866 L with them folded down. According to Ars Technica, Nissan plans to offer the regular non-hybrid Rogue only from the 2028 model year.

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