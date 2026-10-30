Toyota has prepared five Woodland series concepts for the SEMA 2026 show, based on the RAV4, Grand Highlander, Sienna, bZ and Crown Signia models. The vehicles received increased ground clearance, all-terrain tires, satin-black wheels, widened wheel arches and roof cargo systems.

As Motor1 reports, the concepts were developed with the participation of the CALTY Design Research design studio. All five vehicles were painted in the Horizon Blue shade, inspired by Toyota's color palette of the 1960s. The two-tone design with a contrasting roof and hood is intended to distinguish them from production versions.

Five models and different powertrains

The family includes the RAV4 Woodland Plug-in Hybrid Concept and Sienna Woodland Concept, which were given a more pronounced off-road appearance. The electric lineup is represented by the bZ Woodland Concept, while the Grand Highlander Woodland Concept and Crown Signia Woodland Concept demonstrate the same approach for larger family vehicles.

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The lineup includes models with plug-in hybrid and conventional hybrid powertrains, as well as an electric vehicle. Toyota shows that not only traditional SUVs, but also minivans, crossovers and electric models can be adapted for trips off the pavement.

The concepts will not be sold in this configuration

Toyota calls the Woodland vehicles special prototypes. The company notes that the parts and accessories used in them are not available through Toyota. Individual modifications may affect the vehicles' warranty, performance and safety, or may not meet requirements for use on public roads. It remains unknown whether some solutions will become part of factory accessories or production models.

At SEMA 2026, Toyota will also present the Snowhunter series based on the Tundra, Tacoma, 4Runner, Land Cruiser and Sequoia. These concepts will feature camouflage graphics, raised suspension, additional lighting, expedition equipment and white tracks for driving on snow instead of conventional wheels.

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