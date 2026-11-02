A camouflaged prototype of a possible electric Toyota Corolla Cross was spotted driving near the automaker’s European headquarters and research center. Electrek reports that the vehicle’s public appearance came ahead of the model’s expected debut in 2027.

The images were published by the Chinese outlet Autohome. They show a vehicle with a closed front grille and an original body design. The outlet suggests that it is an electric version of the Corolla Cross, although Toyota has not yet disclosed battery or powertrain specifications.

A new platform for different powertrains

According to Electrek, the next generation of the Corolla will be the first to use Toyota’s new multipathway platform. It is expected to support electric, hybrid, gasoline and other types of powertrains.

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During the presentation of the Corolla Concept at the Japan Mobility Show, Toyota CEO Koji Sato said that the next Corolla would be available with different powertrains: battery-electric, plug-in hybrid, hybrid and internal combustion engine.

Expected specifications and production

According to Electrek, the electric Corolla may receive versions with one or two electric motors and a range of at least 250 miles. Toyota has not confirmed whether the electric version will be sold in the United States.

Meanwhile, Nikkei reported that Toyota plans to begin production of the next-generation Corolla in 2028 through the FAW Toyota Motor joint venture in China. The Corolla has been sold for 60 years: since the model went on sale, it has been chosen by more than 57 million drivers, and since 1966 it has undergone 12 generation changes.

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