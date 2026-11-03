Kia sets October sales record in the US — Electrek

Kia sold 80,008 vehicles in the United States in October, 16% more than in the same month a year earlier. This was the company’s best October result on the US market. As Electrek reports, this was Kia’s sixth consecutive month of record sales.

Growth in electrified models

The company said that growth was supported by electrified and hybrid vehicles, whose sales increased by 112% and 114% year-on-year, respectively, setting new records. Among the models with the biggest sales increases were the electric three-row EV9 SUV, up 111%; the Telluride, up 63%; the EV6, up 58%; the Seltos, up 43%; and the Sorento, up 31%.

Since the beginning of the year, Kia has sold 13,835 electric EV9s, 5% more than last year. EV6 sales recovered somewhat in October, but over the first ten months of the year they remained 39% below last year’s level, at 7,067 vehicles.

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New affordable electric SUV

In mid-August, Kia began sales of the new EV3 electric SUV, which has already arrived at dealerships across the country. Over the first two months, the company sold 1,496 such vehicles. The base EV3 Light version starts at $29,890, excluding the delivery fee, and is equipped with a 58.3 kWh battery offering a range of up to 221 miles, or approximately 356 km.

More expensive trims have an 81.4 kWh battery and provide up to 321 miles, or about 517 km, of range. Front-wheel-drive versions are equipped with one 201-horsepower electric motor, while all-wheel-drive versions have two motors with a combined output of 261 horsepower. Kia America Vice President of Sales Eric Watson said that the company expects to maintain its record pace in the fourth quarter and in 2027.

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