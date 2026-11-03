In Finland, Toyota is developing a new GR Celica rally car that will compete in the World Rally Championship (WRC) from 2027. The car will compete alongside the rally version of the next-generation GR Yaris, Motor1 reports.

Two Toyota teams

The GR Celica will be entered under the new Toyota Racing brand. At the same time, a separate Gazoo Racing team will compete with the GR Yaris. Both cars will comply with the new WRC technical regulations, which will take effect in 2027.

According to Motor1, citing Motorsport.com, Elfyn Evans, Oliver Solberg and Sami Pajari are expected to drive the GR Celica. The GR Yaris team will be represented by Ott Tänak, Takamoto Katsuta and Kalle Rovanperä.

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Development and homologation

Toyota is developing both rally cars at its rally center in Jyväskylä, Finland. Under the new rules, the cars will have identical power and specifications. Homologation is planned to be completed by the end of 2026.

The announcement concerns only the rally car. Toyota has not yet confirmed the release of a road-going version of the Celica. Earlier this year, a two-door Toyota prototype was spotted during testing in Portugal, but this does not confirm a production model.

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