A 1997 Ferrari F50 was sold at the Broad Arrow auction in Las Vegas for $18,705,000, including the buyer’s premium. This is the highest amount ever paid at auction for an F50 model, Motor1 reports.

The car, which became the most expensive lot of the sale, had covered only 106 miles. Its result exceeded the previous public auction record for a Ferrari F50 by approximately $4.1 million. Before the sale, the car was estimated at $20 million, but the final price including the commission was below that benchmark.

Three Ferrari records

Two other Ferrari cars also set record prices for their models. A 2025 Daytona SP3 with 81 miles on the odometer, sold by its first owner, went under the hammer for $18,540,000. This was a record result for a non-charity example of this model.

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A 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari was sold for $8,805,000. The top ten most expensive lots also included a 2003 Ferrari Enzo for $6,550,000, a 2023 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport for $4,570,000, and a 2011 Ferrari 599 SA Aperta for $4,350,000.

Broad Arrow auction results

The Broad Arrow auction, held on October 31, generated a total of $92.8 million. According to the auction house, this is the highest total result for a collector car auction in Las Vegas. Eighty-four lots were offered for sale, of which 64 were sold, accounting for 76% of the total.

Ten record prices for the respective models were set at the auction. They included a 2015 McLaren P1 GTR by Lanzante, sold for $3,415,000. The three record-setting Ferraris together generated about $46 million of the total sales amount.

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