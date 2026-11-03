Yamaha has unveiled the NMAX E electric sport scooter, which the company positions as the equivalent of a 125cc engine model. The manufacturer views the new product as a 2027 model for the European market, Electrek reports.

Motor and range

The NMAX E received a compact eAxle power unit that transmits power to the rear wheel via a belt drive. The electric motor’s rated output is 6.7 kW, peak output is 7.5 kW, and torque is 33.3 Nm.

The scooter is equipped with a 3.5 kWh lithium-ion battery installed low in the central part of the chassis. According to Yamaha, the range reaches 104 km under the WMTC Class 1 cycle. The battery is fixed rather than removable.

An 800 W onboard charger is provided for charging. It can be connected to a household outlet or a public Type 2 AC charging station. A full charge from 0 to 100% takes about 5.5 hours.

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Riding modes and equipment

The model has three riding modes: Sport for faster acceleration, Touring for daily commuting and rides with a passenger, and Eco for reduced acceleration and maximum range. Regenerative braking is also included.

The NMAX E is equipped with an anti-lock braking system, traction control, 245 mm disc brakes at the front and rear, 13-inch wheels, a 33 mm front fork, and two rear shock absorbers. For maneuvering at low speeds, the scooter has a reverse mode.

The five-inch TFT display supports smartphone connectivity through the Yamaha Motor On app, including for navigation, displaying battery charge, trip data, and maintenance reminders. Keyless start, a USB-C port, LED lighting, and illumination of the under-seat storage compartment are also listed. Yamaha has not yet announced the price or exact timing of the model’s arrival in individual markets.

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