In the Netherlands, the RDW regulator approved an update to Tesla’s driver-assistance system: it can now exceed the recognized speed limit by a maximum of 10%, rather than 50%. The name FSD Supervised was also officially changed to Tesla Assisted Driving, Electrek reports.

New speed limit

According to the RDW, the speed margin parameter previously allowed the system to deviate from the recognized speed limit by up to 50% — for safety and traffic flow. For example, on a road with a 100 km/h limit, the vehicle could travel at up to 150 km/h, and in an urban area with a 30 km/h limit, at up to 45 km/h.

Following the update, the maximum excess is 10%. The parameter will also reset to 0% after each vehicle start. The RDW noted that other speed-related functions are now disabled by default, without specifying which ones.

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Renaming and recognition of approval

The new name will be displayed on the vehicle screen, in the owner’s manual, and in other materials for drivers of vehicles equipped with HW4. Tesla is delivering these changes through an over-the-air software update.

The regulator described the changes as minor, stating that it had checked their implementation and found no adverse or unintended consequences. The renaming does not change the system’s functionality: it remains a driver-assistance system, and the driver remains responsible for operating the vehicle.

The RDW notified nine EU countries that recognize its approval of the update: Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. Together with the Netherlands, this makes ten countries. The Technical Committee on Motor Vehicles is considering possible approval of the system across the EU; a vote may take place no earlier than December.

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