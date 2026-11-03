In Germany, the Volkswagen ID. Polo electric vehicle won the top award in the “German Car of the Year 2027” competition. Earlier, the model won in the affordable car class priced at up to €25,000, after which it surpassed international competitors in the overall standings, Electrek reports.

Affordable version and range

At the end of April, Volkswagen opened orders for the ID. Polo with a 52 kWh battery. In July, the company added a base version with a 37 kWh battery, priced from €24,995. Its WLTP range is up to 334 kilometers.

The Life and Style variants with a 37 kWh battery are available from €29,195. With DC fast-charging power of up to 90 kW, the base ID. Polo can replenish its charge from 10% to 80% in approximately 23 minutes.

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Orders and other winners

Volkswagen brand CEO Thomas Schäfer said that since orders opened, customers have placed well over 50,000 orders for the ID. Polo. According to him, the award confirms the model’s purpose — to make electric mobility part of everyday life.

The competition jury includes nearly 50 German and international automotive journalists. In other categories, the Kia PV5 electric van won in the compact class, the Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric in the premium segment, and the Hyundai IONIQ 6 N in the German Performance Car 2027 category.

Volkswagen Group has won the competition for the second consecutive year with a compact electric vehicle: last year, the top award went to the Skoda Elroq.

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