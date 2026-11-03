BP Pulse has integrated its entire network of fast electric vehicle charging stations in the United States into the ChargeHub roaming ecosystem. Drivers will be able to find stations, start and pay for charging through the ChargeHub app without using a separate BP Pulse app, InsideEVs reports.

Access through one app

Nearly 900 BP Pulse charging ports have joined the ChargeHub ecosystem. The app displays real-time port availability and connector types. Of BP Pulse's 874 fast-charging ports, about one-third have Tesla's NACS connector; most are equipped with CCS1 connectors, while some have CHAdeMO.

Using the app for charging is not mandatory, as BP Pulse stations are equipped with bank card readers. However, the app may be useful for planning stops. The Plug & Charge service in the BP Pulse network is available only for Ford and BMW vehicles and only at the fastest charging ports.

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Capacity and rates

The BP Pulse network uses Tritium chargers with capacity of up to 150 kW, ABB equipment rated at 180 kW, and Alpitronic stations capable of delivering up to 400 kW. The company's smallest locations have two charging ports each, while the largest station in Inglewood, California, has 48 ports, according to DCFC Tracker.

Charging in the BP Pulse network costs from $0.33 to $0.65 per kilowatt-hour, depending on the location. Through ChargeHub, drivers can find and pay for charging with more than 40 operators in the United States and Canada. The app also displays more than 70 other charging networks, including Tesla, Ionna and Electrify America.

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