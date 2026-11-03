Mercedes-Benz has sold its network of fast-charging stations for electric vehicles in Europe to the French operator Electra. Assets related to this business were valued at €99 million in the automaker’s third-quarter financial report. InsideEVs reports that Electrive was the first to report the sale.

47 locations transferred to Electra

The sold network included 374 charging ports at 47 locations in Europe. All of them were integrated into the Electra network. In the near future, the stations are set to have their card payment terminals replaced and their branding updated to reflect the new owner.

After the sale, Mercedes-Benz in Europe will use only partnerships with third-party operators for charging electric vehicles. Electra has become a Mercedes-Benz Premium Partner — a status surpassed only by the partnership with Ionity.

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Discounts for Mercedes-Benz drivers

Owners of Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles will be able to charge at reduced rates at more than 5,000 Electra charging points across 800 locations in several European countries. Electra Germany CEO Paul Tonini told Electrive that the market is increasingly consolidating around large operators, while smaller networks find it more difficult to maintain financial stability.

The European deal does not concern the Mercedes-Benz network in the United States. According to the U.S. Alternative Fuels Data Center, the High-Power Charging network there has 748 ports at 80 locations, while another 62 ports are available at eight stations in Canada.

The Mercedes-Benz Charging Network was launched three years ago with the goal of installing more than 10,000 fast-charging points worldwide by the end of the decade. Most of its locations used 400 kW Alpitronic charging equipment, while earlier this year the first points capable of delivering up to 1,000 kW were installed in Europe and North America.

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