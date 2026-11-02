The average price of a used electric vehicle in September 2026 was $32,533, exceeding the average cost of a used gasoline-powered car — $31,954. Over the year, prices for EVs rose by 9.8%, while gasoline cars became 0.3% more expensive.

This is according to a study by the iSeeCars service, which covered more than 1.5 million used cars aged one to five years, Motor1 reports. In September 2025, EVs cost an average of $2,227 less than gasoline cars. Hybrids remained the most expensive category on the used-car market, with an average price of $34,476.

EVs find buyers faster

Used electric vehicles also spent less time on sale. In September, their average time on dealer lots was 41.9 days, compared with 54.8 days for gasoline cars and 48.6 days for hybrids.

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Among used EVs, the Audi Q4 Sportback E-Tron sold the fastest, taking an average of 29.8 days, followed by the Toyota bZ4X at 33.3 days and the Lexus RZ 300e at 34.3 days. The Cadillac Escalade IQ, GMC Sierra EV and Chevrolet Silverado EV took the longest to find buyers: an average of 128.7, 93.2 and 89.1 days, respectively.

Rising Tesla prices

Some Tesla models also rose noticeably in price. The price of a used Model S increased by 22.5% over the year, the Model X by 18%, and the Model 3 by 15.4%. The average price of a Tesla Model S on the used-car market was $57,862, while the Model 3 cost $28,931.

iSeeCars executive analyst Karl Brauer linked the change in the trend, in particular, to higher fuel prices, which make electrified vehicles more attractive to buyers. According to him, the EV segment also recovered after demand fluctuations caused by the end of federal incentives a year earlier.

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