Toyota and Waymo plan to begin testing robotaxis based on the Toyota bZ4X electric crossover in Japan in 2027. Waymo’s autonomous equipment will be installed directly during vehicle production at Toyota’s plant in the city of Toyota, Motor1 reports.

First tests in Japan

The program will primarily target right-hand-drive markets, with the first vehicles to be tested in Japan. According to Toyota’s chief technology officer, the initial fleet will be small. The companies did not name either the number of vehicles or the cities where the tests will take place.

Toyota and Waymo have designated 2027 as a stage for testing and validating the project. The timeline for the launch of paid passenger rides in bZ4X vehicles has also not yet been announced.

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Equipment will be installed on the assembly line

Autonomous versions of the bZ4X will be produced at the Takaoka plant in the city of Toyota, where updated versions of this electric vehicle are already manufactured. Waymo’s sensors and computing equipment will be integrated as part of the same production process used for standard vehicles, rather than after assembly on a separate line.

At the same time, Waymo is using electric Jaguar I-Pace vehicles with the Waymo Driver system in Tokyo. The company plans to launch a fully driverless commercial taxi service there in 2027. The project with Toyota will exist separately from this program and does not concern vehicles for private buyers.

The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the cooperation, planned production volumes, or the timing of further deployment of the program, including in the United Kingdom.

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