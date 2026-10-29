Trek has become the first bicycle manufacturer in North America to install the updated Bosch Active Line Plus motor on the Marlin+ 6 Gen 2 electric mountain bike. As Electrek reports, the new drive unit offers greater power, lower weight and more compact dimensions.

The Marlin+ occupies an intermediate position in Trek’s electric mountain bike lineup: the model is designed both for trail riding and everyday use, including trips around the city and on gravel roads.

More powerful and compact motor

The new generation Bosch Active Line Plus delivers up to 600 W of power and 60 Nm of torque. The system provides up to 340% pedal assistance, which is intended to help during acceleration and uphill riding.

At the same time, Bosch reduced the motor’s volume by 17% thanks to a redesigned two-stage gearbox. The new unit is approximately 0.5 kg lighter than the previous version and weighs about 2.7 kg.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The company also updated the sensors and software to make electric assistance operate more smoothly. Specially treated gears are intended to reduce noise, while improved seals and bearings are designed for use in various weather conditions.

In the United States, the motor assists up to speeds of 32 km/h. The bicycle belongs to Class 1, meaning it does not have a throttle. The Marlin+ 6 Gen 2 starts at $2,999.

New Bosch ecosystem components

Bosch also introduced the Intuvia 200 display with a 2.4-inch monochrome screen, which, according to the company, is intended to remain readable in bright sunlight. The updated LED Controller is approximately 65% smaller than the previous LED Remote, has five thumb-operated control buttons and a USB-C port.

Other new products include an updated ConnectModule with Bluetooth Low Energy, GPS and mobile connectivity for locating stolen e-bikes, as well as the PowerTube 720 battery with a capacity of 720 Wh and a weight of 3.9 kg. Bosch states that on compatible touring e-bikes, it can provide a range of up to 185 km under favorable conditions. Trek has not confirmed whether the Marlin+ received these additional components.

Read us on