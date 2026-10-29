Jeep has raised the starting price of the 2027 model-year Compass crossover to $31,985, including a $1,995 destination charge. Orders for the model are already open at dealerships, Motor1 reports.

New trim pricing

The entry-level Latitude and Latitude Altitude versions have received adaptive cruise control as standard equipment for the first time. The Limited trim will start at $36,145, while the off-road Trailhawk with the Trail Rated designation will start at $36,645.

At the same time, the Limited Altitude is an exception in the new pricing lineup. Its starting price is $37,140, which is $1,005 less than the comparable 2026 model-year version. According to Jeep, the premium for the Limited Altitude over the standard Limited is now $995.

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Equipment and engine

The Limited, Limited Altitude, and Trailhawk versions have also received wireless smartphone charging and USB ports for second-row passengers as standard equipment. Previously, these features were optional or unavailable on the respective trims.

The Premium Lighting Group package, featuring LED headlights, taillights, and fog lights, will be available for these three versions. The Driver Assist Package includes a surround-view camera and a universal garage door opener.

All 2027 Compass models retain the 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine producing 200 hp and 221 lb-ft of torque. Jeep will also add four colors to be introduced later: Ghost, Copper Shino, Goldilocks, and 41.

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