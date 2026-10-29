Video: Eight "Popemobiles" were displayed at an exhibition in the Vatican

An exhibition of Mercedes-Benz cars used by popes since 1930 has opened at the Vatican. The exhibition features eight models that showcase how the “Popemobiles” have evolved—from luxury cars to vehicles with reinforced protection.

On Wednesday, a preview of the papal cars—the so-called “popemobiles,” which have already become iconic—took place. For nearly a century, these cars have allowed popes to be closer to the faithful both at home and abroad. Following the preview, the exhibition opened to the public, according to the AP.

Of particular note was the meeting between Pope Leo XIV, a great car enthusiast, and Mercedes-Benz executives. During the meeting, he thanked the company for its partnership with the Holy See. In his remarks, the Pope, a native of Chicago, noted that the development of automotive technology has gone hand in hand with the evolution of papal travel.

The oldest car on display at the Vatican Museums was presented to Pope Pius XI on May 23, 1930. The Mercedes-Benz Nürburg 460 featured a luxurious seat upholstered in silk brocade and trim made of precious woods and metals.

“It was specially built, designed, and prepared for use by the Pope, to such an extent that, simply by comparing it, one can see how it transforms from a production model into a one-of-a-kind vehicle. From this point on, it becomes clear how all these cars were made—precisely so that the Pope could be seen, yet at the same time remain completely safe and, I would even say, in comfort,” said Sandro Barbagallo, curator of the Historical Collections Department at the Vatican Museums.

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Later versions of the papal cars reflected the changing needs of the pontiffs during their travels. First and foremost, this involved the ability to interact with the faithful, and more recently—to bless the infants brought to them.

In 1960, Pope John XXIII was presented with a 300 d Landaulet. One of its features foreshadowed future changes: removable rear side windows allowed the pontiff to reach out to the faithful.

In 1980, on the occasion of John Paul II’s visit to Germany, Mercedes-Benz developed the 230 G model. It featured an important innovation—a tall, transparent canopy at the rear, which ensured the pontiff’s safety and allowed millions of the faithful to see him clearly. Over time, the vehicles became less luxurious but were equipped with bulletproof glass.

In his address to Mercedes-Benz executives, Leo XIV also mentioned the electric Popemobile, which the company gifted to Pope Francis in light of his environmental priorities.

“In this spirit, I urge you to continue using technological innovations for the sake of human dignity, care for nature, and the common good,” he said.

Source: AP

Earlier, the Pope spoke by phone with Putin and called for a ceasefire in Oleshky.

Prior to that, a representative of the Pope visited Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russia.

Pope Leo XIV stated that the parties to the negotiations on ending the war must be prepared to compromise on certain positions in order to achieve peace.

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