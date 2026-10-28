In the United States, Audi plans to build its own plant in the state of Georgia, where it will produce SUVs, including the new large Q9 model aimed at the American market. Germany's Federal Environment Minister Carsten Schneider criticized this intention, calling the bet on fossil fuels unpromising.

Criticism of Audi's plans

As Der Spiegel reports, Schneider told the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger newspaper that a large part of the world is moving toward more technologically advanced electric mobility, while Audi is betting on fossil fuels. He also expressed doubts about the viability of such a decision in the future.

Audi chief Gernot Döllner appeared alongside US President Donald Trump at a campaign event last weekend and announced the construction of the facility. The plant is expected to create about 4,500 jobs.

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Reaction within the group

After the appearance, Döllner faced criticism from various sides, and calls for his resignation were also made. The publication notes that Audi's internal rules prohibit appearances in an election campaign shortly before an election. The US midterm elections are scheduled for November 3.

Audi has been under pressure due to falling sales and revenue for several years. The company has already cut jobs, and further cuts are possible. Unlike BMW and Mercedes, Audi does not have its own plant in the United States, so Trump's tariffs affect the company particularly strongly. In the third quarter, Audi sales declined in both China and the United States.

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