Nissan has announced the international launch of the mid-size plug-in hybrid pickup Frontier Pro, produced in China, including in Mexico and Australia. In China, the model is also called Navara Pro. As InsideEVs reports, the vehicle is already on sale on the Chinese market, while the company has not yet disclosed the specifications of versions for other countries.

Specifications of the Chinese version

Frontier Pro was designed by Zhengzhou Nissan, a joint venture between Nissan and China’s Dongfeng. The Chinese version of the pickup is equipped with a 1.5-liter turbo engine and an electric motor installed in the transmission. The powertrain produces 402 hp.

The electric motor is powered by a 33 kWh battery. Nissan did not clarify whether the technical specifications of vehicles intended for export will differ from the version sold in China.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

China as an export base

The launch of Frontier Pro outside China is part of a trend in which international automakers supply China-made vehicles to other markets. Nissan called China an increasingly important center of innovation and exports for the company.

Nissan had previously also announced plans to launch the N7 electric sedan outside China. InsideEVs notes that China-made models under familiar international brands are already present in other segments: in Mexico, part of the Chevrolet lineup consists of rebadged Wuling vehicles, while electric Mazda and Toyota models produced in China are entering markets in Europe and Asia.

Pickups for foreign markets

Pickups are not among the most popular vehicles in China because of regulations that complicate their everyday use in Chinese cities. At the same time, Frontier Pro is one of the plug-in hybrid pickups also offered in foreign markets, alongside the Chery Stockman and BYD Shark.

Read us on