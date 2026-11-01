Dubai Police issued nearly 50,000 fines — The National

Dubai Police in the UAE issued 48,950 fines in the first ten months of 2026 to drivers operating vehicles with expired registrations. The highest number of such fines was recorded in January — 6,977, The National reports.

Fines by month

In February, law enforcement officers issued 6,768 fines, and in March — 6,573. In July, their number stood at 6,404. In August, drivers received 4,859 fines, in September — 4,763, and in October — 4,056.

In April, police issued 2,601 fines. The lowest monthly figure in the first ten months of the year was recorded in May — 984 fines.

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Technical condition and penalties

Dubai Police Traffic Department Director Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan stressed that driving a vehicle without a valid registration is associated with increased risk, as the vehicle does not undergo the required safety checks. For cars over three years old in Dubai, an annual technical inspection is mandatory when renewing registration.

According to the official, the inspection helps identify possible faults in tires, brakes, lighting and steering. For violating the rules, a driver may face a fine of up to 500 dirhams, four black points on their driving licence and vehicle impoundment for seven days.

Bin Suwaidan also warned that in the event of a road accident, an expired registration may have additional financial and legal consequences, as it is required for vehicle insurance. Police urged car owners to renew their registrations on time, check insurance expiry dates and undergo technical inspections. Fines can be checked and paid, and registration can be renewed, through the online services of Dubai Police and the Roads and Transport Authority.

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