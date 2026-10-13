Automaker Stellantis plans to produce small electric vehicles in Pomigliano, Italy, on a platform it is developing jointly with Leapmotor. At least two models are expected to enter the market in 2028, TimesLIVE reports.

Platform development in Turin

Stellantis Chief Technical Officer Ned Curic said at the Paris Motor Show that the electric vehicle development program has already started. Stellantis employees are working with colleagues from Leapmotor at the Mirafiori complex in Turin.

According to Curic, the companies’ engineers are working together on a European platform for city cars. Stellantis is sharing its expertise in developing compact vehicles with its partners while also studying Leapmotor’s approaches to creating such cars in two years.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Models for the budget segment

The new class of affordable electric vehicles is expected to have an estimated price of around €15,000. Stellantis expects such cars to help revive the shrinking European market for budget vehicles.

The planned models are to be produced at Stellantis’ plant in Pomigliano. Among them, the company named the Citroën 2CV, the concept of which was presented on Monday at the Paris Motor Show.

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