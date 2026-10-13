Volkswagen sold 1,421 electric vehicles in the United States in the third quarter of 2026, 90% fewer than in the same period a year earlier. InsideEVs reports. The brand's total sales volume in the US from July through September amounted to 78,179 vehicles, down 10.9% year-on-year.

Decline in ID.4 and ID. Buzz sales

During the quarter, the company sold 989 ID.4 electric crossovers, down 92.1% from 12,470 vehicles in the third quarter of 2025. Sales of ID. Buzz electric minivans fell by 82.5%, to 432 units from 2,469 a year earlier.

From January through September, Volkswagen sold 6,107 electric vehicles on the US market. This is 77% less than in the first nine months of the previous year.

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The company is selling off remaining electric vehicles

Volkswagen currently offers only two electric models in the US and relies heavily on vehicles from inventory. Production of the US version of the ID.4 at the Chattanooga plant was halted in April to free up capacity for gasoline SUV production. Imports of the ID. Buzz were also stopped, and the available minivans are 2025 models.

Volkswagen cut the price of the ID.4 by up to $12,500 to reduce dealer inventories. At the same time, the ID. Buzz has a starting price of $61,545, while the model's maximum range is 234 miles. The publication notes that the updated ID. Tiguan electric crossover, which will replace the ID.4, is expected to enter the US market next year. The ID. Buzz is scheduled to return as a 2028 model with an NACS charging port, updated software, and different body colors.

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