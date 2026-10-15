Hyundai Motor America will recall 94,622 vehicles in the United States due to a risk of fire while driving or parked. The cause may be overheating of the motors in power-adjustable front seats, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Which vehicles are being recalled

The recall affects certain Hyundai Genesis vehicles from model years 2015–2016, as well as Genesis G80 vehicles from model years 2017–2020. According to NHTSA, the power seat control switch may become stuck, causing the front seat motors to overheat.

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The regulator noted that this malfunction may lead to a fire both while the vehicle is in use and when it is parked.

Recommendations for owners

Hyundai advised owners to park their vehicles outdoors and away from other vehicles or buildings until repairs are completed. NHTSA said that a remedy is currently being developed.

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