New maximum fuel prices will take effect in Poland on Friday: they will be lower than those set for Thursday. RMF24 reports, citing a decision by the energy minister.

New maximum prices

The maximum price for a litre of A-95 petrol will be 6.95 zlotys, 6 groszy less than on Thursday. For A-98 petrol, the limit was set at 7.76 zlotys per litre — 7 groszy lower than the previous one. The maximum price of diesel fuel will be 8.03 zlotys per litre, decreasing by 2 groszy.

On Thursday, a litre of A-95 petrol could cost no more than 7.01 zlotys, A-98 petrol up to 7.83 zlotys, and diesel fuel up to 8.05 zlotys.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Price regulation package

The announcement of maximum prices is part of the third stage of the “Lower Fuel Prices” package. Its purpose is to curb rising fuel prices at petrol stations and reduce drivers’ refuelling costs.

Failure to comply with the established prices may result in a fine of up to 1 million zlotys. The mechanism began operating after part of the provisions of the law on the windfall profits tax on fuel companies entered into force. The president signed this law and simultaneously referred it to the Constitutional Tribunal for further review.

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