BMW in the United States expects the electric iX5 60 xDrive crossover to have a range of up to 450 miles under the U.S. EPA cycle. Company representatives announced this during the presentation of the new X5 lineup in Newport Beach, California. According to BMW, the official EPA rating is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Previously, the automaker had cited a target figure of 435 miles for the first fully electric version of the X5. BMW luxury vehicle manager John Kelly said that the iX5 uses sixth-generation technology and could deliver up to 450 miles of range according to the expected EPA estimate.

144 kWh battery

According to InsideEVs, the iX5 will receive a 144 kWh battery — the largest BMW has installed in a production vehicle. The crossover will use 46120-format cylindrical cells. They are 25 mm taller than the cells used in the iX3 and i3, increasing the battery’s total capacity.

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Charging and sales

BMW also says it supports charging at up to 460 kW. According to the manufacturer’s estimate, charging from 10% to 80% should take 22 minutes. Sales of the BMW iX5 in the United States are scheduled for the first quarter of 2027.

X5 project manager Michael Ahlers said the company considers 400 miles to be the threshold beyond which buyers worry less about range. According to him, the target of around 450 miles is intended to account for additional energy consumption during high-speed driving or air-conditioner use.

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