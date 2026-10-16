Honda Civic gets S+ Shift virtual gear system — Autocar

The hybrid Honda Civic has received the S+ Shift system from the Prelude model, which simulates the operation of an internal combustion engine and an automatic transmission. As Autocar reports, the feature is intended to make driving the family hatchback more engaging for the driver.

Eight virtual gears

In the Civic, the internal combustion engine mainly generates electricity for the 181 hp electric motor, which propels the car. The engine is used to drive the wheels directly only under high load, including when driving on a motorway.

After S+ Shift is activated, the electric motor simulates changes in sound and dynamics as the notional revs rise, as well as a brief interruption in power delivery when shifting between eight virtual gears. The system is activated by a new S+ button on the centre console.

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Paddle control

In S+ Shift mode, the steering-wheel paddles, which normally adjust the intensity of regenerative braking, can be used to shift up or down through the virtual gears. When downshifting, the system automatically simulates throttle blipping to make the transition smoother.

The system is included as standard on the Sport version, priced at £34,415 after a £2,500 discount valid until 31 October 2026. This trim has also received an upgraded Bose audio system to reproduce the artificial engine sound. S+ Shift is also fitted to the top-spec Advance version, which costs £37,495 after the discount.

According to Autocar, the first electric vehicle with an internal-combustion powertrain simulation was the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. Honda has already used similar technology in the hybrid Prelude and the Super-N city car, while Porsche plans to use it in the next generation of the electric 718 Boxster. Similar solutions are also used by Kia and Mercedes-AMG.

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