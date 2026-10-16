Japanese automaker Toyota Motor plans to make all of its roughly 50 models software-defined vehicles by 2030 and equip about 10 million new cars annually with its own software platform. Channel NewsAsia reports, citing the Japanese business publication Nikkei.

Arene platform

According to Nikkei, the company disclosed this strategy during a technology briefing for investors in early October. Toyota’s proprietary Arene software platform was first introduced in the updated RAV4 crossover released in 2025.

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Software-defined vehicles make it possible to update features remotely after purchase. This allows manufacturers to add safety, autonomous driving and entertainment functions without the need to visit a dealership.

Plans for partners

Toyota also plans to offer Arene to partner automakers by 2035 to increase the number of vehicles using the software, Nikkei writes. Toyota did not provide an immediate comment in response to a Reuters request.

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