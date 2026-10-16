Kia has launched a pilot car-sharing service in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, featuring remotely controlled electric PV5 vans. The program began operating on Thursday and will run until the end of the year. As Electrek reports, the company calls the service South Korea's first car-sharing program to use remote vehicle-control technology.

How the service works

Users can reserve a van through a dedicated app. After a reservation is made, the PV5 arrives at the specified location without a driver inside, using remote-control technology. After the trip, the customer can leave the van at the desired location, while a remote driver returns it to the garage via a 4G or 5G wireless connection.

Kia said this model could improve the efficiency of corporate fleet use and reduce the burden of fleet ownership. The service also provides flexible vehicle pickup and return locations.

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Pilot participants

The consortium conducting the pilot includes Kia, startup SUM, Mobiops, and the Korea Road Traffic Authority. Kia provides the PV5 vans and coordinates the project, SUM develops remote-control solutions, and Mobiops is responsible for the service's operations. The Korea Road Traffic Authority assists with regulatory reviews.

The project is also supported by Gyeonggi Province, KT, UMOS ONE, the Next Generation Convergence Technology Research Institute, and the Gyeonggi Province Car Rental Business Association. During the trial, the partners will test remote-control technology and the feasibility of operating the service in real-world conditions.

Kia said it will use data from the pilot program to further improve the technology. The company plans to expand the service in 2027 to accelerate the commercial deployment of PV5-based remote-control services.

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