Poland lowers maximum fuel prices for October 17–19 — RMF24

In Poland, the energy minister has set new maximum fuel prices that will apply from Saturday, October 17, through Monday, October 19. A liter of 95-octane gasoline will cost no more than 6.89 zlotys, 98-octane gasoline up to 7.68 zlotys, and diesel fuel up to 8 zlotys, RMF24 reports.

Prices lower than on Friday

The new maximum prices have been reduced for all three types of fuel. On Friday, the maximum price per liter of 95-octane gasoline is 6.95 zlotys, 98-octane gasoline is 7.76 zlotys, and diesel fuel is 8.03 zlotys.

The next announcement on maximum prices is expected to be published on October 19. It will determine prices for Tuesday.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Third stage of the CPN program

Setting maximum prices is part of the third stage of the Ceny Paliwa Niżej package, or CPN, aimed at curbing rising fuel prices at filling stations and reducing drivers’ costs. The mechanism was launched after part of the provisions of the law on a tax on excess profits of fuel companies came into force.

Poland’s president signed the law and simultaneously referred it to the Constitutional Tribunal for subsequent review. The document also paved the way for a temporary reduction in excise duty and VAT on liquid fuels. The measures are to be financed through a new levy on fuel companies earning extraordinary profits. Failure to comply with the established maximum prices may result in a fine of up to 1 million zlotys.

According to government plans, the fuel price support package will remain in effect until the end of 2026, and its cost may amount to about 5 billion zlotys.

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