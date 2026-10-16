Tesla does not guarantee Roadster delivery after reservation — InsideEVs

In its reservation agreement for the new Roadster, Tesla states that it cannot guarantee either the delivery timeline for the vehicle or its delivery itself. This is reported by InsideEVs, citing the terms displayed on the company’s website when attempting to reserve the model.

A reservation does not guarantee a vehicle

The agreement states that the Roadster is still under development at the time it is concluded. Tesla warns that a reservation is not a full order that guarantees receipt of the vehicle. It only provides an approximate place in the queue if and when the company begins delivering these cars.

To reserve one, a buyer must pay up to $250,000. At the same time, Tesla states that the funds paid are fully refundable if the customer changes their mind or the company is unable to deliver the vehicle.

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The final price has not yet been determined

The company also warns that any stated Roadster price is only indicative. Tesla continues to determine the available options, features, and hardware equipment for the model, so the final cost is to be confirmed after the vehicle is configured.

According to the publication, the vehicle’s specifications presented during its unveiling may also change before the launch expected in 2028. The reservation agreement does not contain a ban on reselling the vehicle, which applied to some other limited-production Tesla models. At the same time, transferring the reservation right to another person is not permitted.

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