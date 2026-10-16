Chery to launch iCaur V27 in the UK in 2027 — InsideEVs

Chinese automaker Chery plans to launch the iCaur V27 SUV on the UK market in 2027. This was reported by InsideEVs. The model stands out for its bulky body, round headlights, and a design that the publication compares to the Land Rover Defender and Lexus GX.

Powertrain options

Chery has not yet specified which version of the iCaur V27 it will sell in the UK. In other markets, the model is available with three types of powertrains: a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, as well as in two electric versions.

The electric iCaur V27 is offered in a rear-wheel-drive configuration with one electric motor or an all-wheel-drive version with two motors. InsideEVs notes that the fully electric version could distinguish the model from the Land Rover Defender, which currently does not have an electric variant.

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Adaptation for British roads

According to Top Gear, Chery plans to adapt the iCaur V27 for British roads at its Millbrook research center in England. The iCaur brand does not yet have significant recognition in the UK, but Chery's other brands — Omoda, Lepas, and Jaecoo — are already present on this market.

According to Chery International, the company's brands collectively account for about 7% of the UK new-car market.

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