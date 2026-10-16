Volkswagen is preparing a recall of several thousand electric vehicles, including the ID.3, ID.4, ID.7, ID. Buzz and Cupra Born, produced between 2023 and 2026. The company has already reported recall campaigns in the United States and the United Kingdom, Electrek reports.

Battery inspection

According to the publication, an internal quality inspection found that some high-voltage battery cells do not meet requirements. A Volkswagen representative told the German newspaper Handelsblatt that the issue affects several thousand electric vehicles.

The root cause of the issue is still being determined. Volkswagen recommends that owners do not charge traction batteries above 80% of capacity until a solution becomes available. The company said that charging above this level in some models may cause thermal propagation or a fire inside the battery.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Campaigns in the United States and the United Kingdom

Earlier this month, Volkswagen announced a recall in the United States of 22,524 ID.4 crossovers from the 2023–2026 model years. According to the company, 22 reports were received in the United States from January 18, 2024, to August 7, 2026.

Volkswagen is still developing a way to resolve the issue. Warning letters to U.S. owners regarding safety risks are planned to be sent on November 27, 2026, and the company is to send additional notifications once a solution becomes available.

Volkswagen also announced a recall in the United Kingdom. Details of the campaign in Germany had not yet been entered into the register of Germany's Federal Motor Transport Authority at the time of publication.

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