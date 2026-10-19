In the United States, used electric vehicles reached a record 3.3% share of the overall used-car market in September 2026. A total of 47,862 such vehicles changed owners during the month, up 12.3% from August and 21.2% from a year earlier.

As InsideEVs reports, citing the Cox Automotive EV Market Monitor report, growth was driven by lower prices compared with new EVs and an increasing number of vehicles returning to the market after leases or entering trade-ins.

Prices are approaching those of gasoline cars

The average listing price for a used electric vehicle in September was $36,767, down 1.8% from August. At the same time, it was 6.2%, or $2,137, higher than the average price of a gasoline-powered vehicle. A month earlier, the difference stood at $2,692.

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For comparison, the average transaction price of a new electric vehicle reached $55,842 in September. Cox Automotive also noted that sales of new EVs in the United States fell 40.7% year-on-year in September to an estimated 86,632 vehicles, although their share of the new-car market rose to 6.5% due to an overall market decline.

Demand for crossovers and Tesla

Tesla remained the leader in the used EV market. Sales of used Chevrolet EVs rose 21.3% during the month, while Ford's increased by 17.1%. Among individual models, the largest gains were recorded by the Nissan Ariya, up 42.5%, and the Chevrolet Equinox EV, up 41.9%.

Demand was also notable for the Chevrolet Blazer EV, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Kia EV9, and Tesla Model Y. The average time used EVs spent on dealer lots declined to 35 days, or 16.7% less than in August. For gasoline-powered and other non-electric vehicles, the figure was 46 days.

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