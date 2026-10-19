Toyota plans to begin production of a new-generation Corolla, including a fully electric version, in China in 2028. As Electrek reports, citing Nikkei, production will be organized through the FAW Toyota Motor joint venture, established with China’s state-owned FAW Group. Alongside the electric vehicle, the company plans to produce hybrid and gasoline versions of the model.

The new Corolla is set to become Toyota’s first model built on a platform for several types of powertrains. It will support electric, hybrid, gasoline, and other versions. According to the publication, production in China could help the automaker reduce costs, speed up development, and increase output.

Several versions of one model

Toyota first unveiled the concept of the next Corolla at the Japan Mobility Show. The company’s CEO, Koji Sato, said at the time that the model would remain “a car for everyone” and would have several powertrain options: a battery-electric vehicle, a plug-in hybrid, a hybrid, and an internal combustion engine version.

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Toyota has not yet disclosed the technical specifications of the electric Corolla. Electrek notes that the electric vehicle could be offered with one or two electric motors and have a range of at least 250 miles, or about 402 km.

Premiere expected in 2027

The new Corolla is expected in 2027 as a 2028 model. According to Car and Driver’s estimate, the hybrid version could receive a new 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine and an electric motor. According to the publication, this setup will produce about 134 horsepower and be 10–20% more efficient than the current Corolla.

The Corolla has been sold since 1966, and its total global sales have exceeded 57 million vehicles. It is Toyota’s best-selling model in the company’s history.

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