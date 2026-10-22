Tesla said it may open access in the United States to Full Self-Driving without driver supervision for customer vehicles in the second quarter of 2027. At the same time, according to the company’s description, this will not mean that vehicles can be used without a driver on any roads: owners will be able to add their cars to a Tesla-managed Robotaxi network only in designated areas.

Tesla’s head of artificial intelligence, Ashok Elluswamy, said this during the company’s third-quarter 2026 earnings call. As Electrek reports, the answer on the timeline came in response to a question from retail shareholders that was supported by about 1.1 million shares.

Only in Robotaxi zones

According to Elluswamy, the first stage is expected to be connecting private vehicles to the Robotaxi service, whose operations will be controlled by Tesla. Therefore, customer vehicles will be able to travel without driver supervision only in areas where the company’s Robotaxi already operates.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Tesla Robotaxi currently operates in six US metropolitan areas, and its service zones cover only parts of cities. For example, in Miami, the zone covers mainly West Miami and a strip toward Doral and Sweetwater. In July, Tesla also launched limited geofenced zones in Orlando and Tampa.

Service limitations

Within these zones, the robotaxi mainly uses low-speed routes and mostly avoids highways and more complex parts of the city. In the San Francisco Bay Area, the service is not fully driverless: California rules require a safety driver to be present in every vehicle.

Tesla said that by the end of the third quarter, its Robotaxi had traveled nearly 2 million miles without driver supervision. This happened about a month after the Cybercab joined the fleet in Austin. Owners of vehicles with the HW3 computer who purchased FSD had already been informed that their hardware cannot support FSD without driver supervision, and Tesla has not announced a clear upgrade plan.

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