In the United States, Japanese premium automaker Acura plans to expand its lineup from four to six vehicles and reach annual sales of 200,000 cars by the end of the decade. As Motor1 reports, the company presented new and updated models to dealers during a meeting in Las Vegas.

Two new SUVs

Acura has already announced two new SUVs: a model for outdoor activities and an eight-seat flagship vehicle. According to Automotive News, cited by Motor1, the SUV based on the Honda Passport is expected to receive distinctive styling, including a unique hood, but will use the same architecture. It will also have an internal combustion engine.

Sales of this model are expected to begin in the first half of 2028. Acura said the vehicle will combine capabilities for trips into nature with modern premium design.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The eight-seat flagship SUV will become the brand's largest vehicle. It is already being developed, with production expected to begin before the end of the decade. According to Automotive News, the model may receive the next-generation Acura MDX platform. The publication also reports that Honda may prepare a related vehicle with the internal designation Pilot XXL.

Hybrid RDX and special versions

Acura is preparing the next generation of the RDX crossover. Production of the current model will end later this year, after which the RDX will temporarily disappear from the lineup and is expected to return in a hybrid version. It is expected to be Acura's first vehicle with the company's two-motor hybrid system.

The new RDX is also expected to introduce the brand's updated design language. In addition, Acura plans to release a limited-edition Integra Type S this year and presented special versions of the ADX and MDX crossovers to dealers. In 2025, Acura sold 133,433 vehicles in the United States.

Read us on