In the United States, Tesla intends to begin delivering the Cybercab to private customers by the end of 2026. Tesla Vice President of Engineering Lars Moravy stated this during the company’s third-quarter financial results presentation, InsideEVs reports.

Vehicles for Tesla’s fleet

Moravy noted that the Cybercab is produced on Tesla’s line in Texas. At the same time, all vehicles currently coming off this line are being directed to the company’s internal robotaxi fleet. According to the publication, Tesla has built several hundred Cybercabs for development.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the overwhelming majority of Cybercabs will belong to the company and be used by it to provide transportation services. He contrasted this model with other Tesla vehicles, including the Model 3 and Model Y, which, he said, are intended primarily for private ownership.

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The question of private ownership

Musk previously said that the Cybercab would cost less than $30,000. At the same time, the vehicle has no steering wheel, so the possibility of its use by private owners outside the robotaxi service, as InsideEVs notes, remains an open question.

Tesla already offers paid robotaxi rides in Austin, Texas, and plans to expand the service to Dallas soon. InsideEVs also writes that federal authorities are investigating the company’s use of a vehicle without some of the equipment normally required by federal regulations.

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