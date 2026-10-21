Kia has unveiled two concept patrol electric vehicles in South Korea, based on the EV5 crossover and the PV5 van. The vehicles were presented at the 2026 International Public Safety Industry Exhibition, Electrek reports.

Both concepts received special light signals, sirens, and police markings on their bodies. Kia said that the EV5 could be suitable for patrol service thanks to its spacious cabin and luggage compartment with a capacity of up to 965 liters. The vehicle also features an additional luggage panel for storing service equipment.

Patrol van with artificial intelligence

The AI Patrol Car concept was created on the basis of the five-seat PV5 electric van. It was equipped with three AI-powered 4K cameras, while a drone landing platform was placed on the roof.

The cameras installed at the front and rear of the vehicle are intended to recognize dangerous situations and automatically warn the driver. According to Kia, the system can detect firearms and bladed weapons, bats, and other objects, as well as record cases in which a person has fallen.

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Drone for ground surveillance

The patrol van was equipped with a drone for ground surveillance that charges in a docking station while the vehicle is moving. The drone is fitted with a thermal imaging camera with 90x zoom; Kia says it can read license plates and help search for a fleeing person.

The company developed the AI patrol vehicles jointly with South Korea's National Police Agency and conducted training programs for the introduction of electric vehicles. According to Kia, such vehicles have been used by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's large-scale preventive patrol unit since July.

Kia plans to continue developing specialized solutions based on its electric vehicles for police and other public-sector institutions.

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