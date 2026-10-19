Rivian has opened its Autonomy Early Access Program to a limited group of Gen 2 R1 and R2 vehicle owners in California and Florida. Participants will be able to test the Point to Point feature, which, under driver supervision, helps the vehicle follow a planned route, including making turns, merging into highway traffic and driving on city streets. Motor1 reports.

Participation terms

Owners of Gen 2 R1 or R2 vehicles with an active paid Autonomy+ subscription may apply. Participation in the program does not provide compensation. The company will select candidates based on the frequency of their use of driver-assistance features, recent safety metrics, including forward-collision warnings, as well as the need to involve drivers from different regions and owners of different models.

Applications can be submitted through the Autonomy Early Access section in an account on Rivian's website. It is available only to the primary account holder. Owners of first-generation R1 vehicles and customers in Canada cannot join the initial phase of the program.

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Driver control and data collection

Point to Point expands the existing Universal Hands-Free system by combining it with turn-by-turn navigation. The feature uses a suite of sensors with 360-degree visibility and Rivian's proprietary Large Driving Model, which processes camera and sensor data and determines the vehicle's response.

The system is classified as Level 2 driver assistance, so the driver must remain attentive at all times and be ready to take over control. Selected participants must use the test features weekly, submit issue reports through the vehicle interface and complete surveys monthly.

Testers also agree to share location and camera data under a non-disclosure agreement. Rivian may review the participant pool every 30 days and end their participation without notice. The company plans to make Point to Point available to all Autonomy+ subscribers in 2027 after the early-access phase.

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