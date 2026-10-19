GM has unveiled a cabless autonomous ground vehicle, or UGV, with an electric drivetrain, built on the architecture of the Chevrolet Silverado 3500 HD with dual rear wheels. As Electrek reports, the vehicle is being developed for military operations, including quiet logistics and casualty evacuation.

GM calls the vehicle’s foundation the “skateboard architecture” of the Chevrolet Silverado 3500 HD with dual rear wheels. The UGV has no driver’s cab and uses Scout AI’s Gx Ground Agent autonomous driving system.

Battery and generator

According to Electrek, the vehicle’s reported capabilities include a 102 kWh battery, an electric drivetrain and an onboard internal combustion engine for charging the battery. The publication notes that GM has not disclosed the concept’s exact technical specifications.

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Electrek suggests that the engine-generator could be a 2.8-liter four-cylinder Duramax turbodiesel rated at 186 hp, which GM uses in other Silverado-based military vehicles. The vehicle may also supply field equipment with electricity through vehicle-to-load and vehicle-to-grid functions, according to the publication.

Autonomous driving

The Gx Ground Agent system uses an open modular interface that allows various sensors and systems to be connected for mission execution. GM Defense President Steve duMont said the company uses GM’s engineering solutions, supply chains and manufacturing scale to create equipment for the military more quickly.

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