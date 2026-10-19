In China, data on the third-generation BYD Tang EV electric crossover have been released in documents from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The new model will have a five-seat interior and all-wheel drive with two electric motors producing a combined output of up to 515 kW, or 690 horsepower, Electrek reports.

Dimensions and powertrain

The new Tang EV is 5,045 mm long, 1,980 mm wide and 1,740 mm high. Its wheelbase is 2,950 mm, which is 145 mm longer than that of the previous model. Unlike the current Tang, available in five- and six-seat versions, the new generation will be offered only with five seats.

The front electric motor produces 215 kW, or 288 horsepower, while the rear motor delivers 300 kW, or 402 horsepower. The documents also list a lithium iron phosphate battery to be supplied by Wuwei Fudi Battery Co.

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Batteries and interior equipment

According to the publication, the crossover will receive batteries with capacities of 88.682 kWh and 105.792 kWh. Depending on the version, range under the Chinese CLTC cycle will be 730, 830 or 850 km. Electrek also writes that the model will use a Blade Battery 2.0 and Flash Charging technology, which is expected to enable charging from 10% to 70% in five minutes.

The interior will feature an integrated 35.4-inch display and a 30-inch panoramic screen. Second-row seats with a zero-gravity mode and more than 1,000 mm of legroom are claimed. Equipment will also include the DiSus-A body control system with two-chamber air suspension and the God’s Eye B driver-assistance suite.

Expected launch

The third-generation Tang EV is expected to launch by the end of 2026. The model is set to complement the brand's flagship electric SUV lineup alongside the larger Da Tang, whose starting price is 239,900 yuan.

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